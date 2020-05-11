Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of UNVR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Univar has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

Get Univar alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Insiders purchased 282,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,320 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.