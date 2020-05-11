Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of USAP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. 198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,476. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $58.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.73 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

