UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Shares of SHW traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $558.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,447. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

