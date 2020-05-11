UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 3,577 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.67. 10,179,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.