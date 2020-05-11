Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Volume Hits $10.81 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00013948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Exrates, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $11.96 million and $10.81 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00043958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.03690515 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, OOOBTC, Exrates, IDEX, IDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.