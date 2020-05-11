Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Urban One alerts:

UONE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Urban One has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $105.85 million for the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.