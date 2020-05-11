US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the April 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

USAU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. US Gold has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USAU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

