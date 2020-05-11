US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Update

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 504,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

USWS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.39. 1,985,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). US Well Services had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $92.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Well Services will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in US Well Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in US Well Services by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in US Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,391,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

