USDK Trading Up 0.1% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One USDK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a market cap of $28.73 million and approximately $61.25 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.02060864 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00171068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.