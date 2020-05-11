USDQ (USDQ) Market Cap Achieves $4.49 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. USDQ has a market cap of $4.49 million and $20.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDQ has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00009137 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00342934 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000946 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003769 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,583 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.