Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:USIO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.77. 2,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.31. Usio has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Usio had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Usio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

