Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. Utrust has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $848,743.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.02186631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00174437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

