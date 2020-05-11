V-ID Price Tops $0.0976 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. V-ID has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $622,303.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.53 or 0.03694932 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001663 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,126,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,384,394 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

