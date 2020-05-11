Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Vail Resorts worth $86,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 181,663 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,492,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Vail Resorts by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

NYSE:MTN traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $176.38. 23,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,326. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

