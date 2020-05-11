Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VALE. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $8.52 on Monday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 79.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 285.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.