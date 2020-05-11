Valero Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -392.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.0%.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

