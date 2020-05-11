Valor Token (VALOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $110,058.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $110,058.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.03692581 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00056521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011634 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

