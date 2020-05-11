Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Down 31.1% in April

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VALU traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $277.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.13. Value Line has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 38.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

