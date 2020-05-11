Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $3.49 on Monday, hitting $147.95. 154,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $154.34. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.