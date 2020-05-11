Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $52,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,586. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.