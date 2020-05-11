Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.84. 399,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,415,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.