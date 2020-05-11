Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 209,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 296,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,415,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

