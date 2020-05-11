Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.4% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.77% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $326,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,292,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,687,000.

VUG traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.28. The stock had a trading volume of 55,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,048. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

