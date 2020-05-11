Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 602,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $70.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.