Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 232,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $74.99. 6,625,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,291,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.