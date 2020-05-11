Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Raised by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.