Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $86,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after buying an additional 2,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after buying an additional 994,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.57. 2,170,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,717. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

