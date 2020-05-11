Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lessened by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after buying an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after buying an additional 156,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 192,701 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

