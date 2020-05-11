Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after acquiring an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,569,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.68. 4,344,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024,780. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

