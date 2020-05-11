Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.