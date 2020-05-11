Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. UBS Group AG owned 3.60% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,556,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $97.59 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

