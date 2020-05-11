Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $96.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

