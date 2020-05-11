Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Down 58.8% in April

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the April 15th total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

VBLT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 103,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,789. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 3,462.10%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

