Velas Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Velas has a market cap of $61.55 million and $1.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

