Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.75. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.94. 4,192,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $321.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Verastem had a negative net margin of 715.40% and a negative return on equity of 545.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verastem news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $3,006,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verastem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 98.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

