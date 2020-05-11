Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,441,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 378,194 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $184,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

