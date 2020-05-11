Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $2.57 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and YoBit. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1.30 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00481602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006143 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003095 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,309 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

