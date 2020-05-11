Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 176,534 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $48,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,687,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,302,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,938 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $89.97 on Monday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.