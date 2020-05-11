Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,544 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of General Mills worth $48,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

