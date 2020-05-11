Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,833 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Hilton Hotels worth $46,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.