Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.61% of TriMas worth $46,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $45,969,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TriMas by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 523,380 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,355,000 after acquiring an additional 199,604 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TriMas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,118,000 after acquiring an additional 119,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in TriMas by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $998.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.64.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at $704,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

