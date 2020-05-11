Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $48.19 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.58% of Encore Wire worth $48,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,609.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $959.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.