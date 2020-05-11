Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 631,781 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 377.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $47,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.