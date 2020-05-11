Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 90,699 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.92% of Lakeland Financial worth $46,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $70,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,075 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $99,230.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,991.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $824,540 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

