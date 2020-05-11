Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Casey’s General Stores worth $46,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $151.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

