Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $48,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 156,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.