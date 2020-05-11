Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,856 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.20% of MGE Energy worth $49,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.44. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

