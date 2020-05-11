Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 195,993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,993 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $45,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 286,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 496.7% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 36,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 56,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

