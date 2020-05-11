Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,759 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.49% of DXC Technology worth $49,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in DXC Technology by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

