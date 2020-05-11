Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VCTR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.21. 219,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,896. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

